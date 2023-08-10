Morgan Schneiderlin terminates Konyaspor contract just nine days after signing for Turkish club

Just nine days after joining Konyaspor, former Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin's contract has been terminated by the club.

Konyaspor and Schneiderlin part ways

Just nine days after signing

Cites 'family reasons' for decision

WHAT HAPPENED? In a formal statement released on Thursday afternoon, Konyaspor announced that their recent acquisition was departing the team due to "family reasons". Schneiderlin has not yet spoken to the media and the exact reason for the termination remains a mystery for the time being.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Schneiderlin spent three years with French club Nice before departing in the summer. He made 59 appearances for the Ligue 1 team over the course of two-and-a-half seasons before spending the second half of the 2022–23 season on loan with the Australian club Western Sydney Wanderers.

WHAT THEY SAID?: In an official statement Konyaspor said: "Professional football player Morgan Schneiderlin, whose transfer we have announced recently, conveyed to our management that he wanted to leave due to family reasons. As a result of the consultations and evaluations, our club approached Morgan Schneiderlin's request positively and terminated his contract by mutual agreement."

WHAT NEXT FOR SCHNEIDERLIN? With the reason not yet being clarified, Schneiderlin will very likely open up soon to reveal the reason behind this shocking decision.