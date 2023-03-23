MORE trouble for Barcelona as UEFA opens investigation into Negreira referee payments scandal

- La Liga giants under the microscope
- Domestic rivals working against them
- European football's governing body now involved
A statement from UEFA reads: "In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors have today been appointed to conduct an investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework by FC Barcelona in connection with the so-called ‘Caso Negreira’. Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course."
