WHAT HAPPENED? Monaco manager Philippe Clement has warned Chelsea they are not the only club interested in signing centre-back Benoit Badiashile. Graham Potter's side have opened talks with Monaco over a move for the 21-year-old France international and are willing to pay €35 million (£31m/$37m) to secure his services.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't think there is only one club that has approached Benoit Badiashile," he told reporters. "It's not just Chelsea. There has been a lot of interest in several of our players over the past six months. This is also the case with Benoît."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potter has shut down questions about Badiashile when asked about the speculation ahead of what could be a busy transfer window for the Blues. Chelsea have already confirmed the signing of David Datro Fofana and are preparing a huge transfer offer for Benfica's World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez.

WHAT NEXT? Badiashile and Monaco are in action in Ligue 1 on New Year's Day at home to Brest.