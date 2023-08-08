'Mohamed Salah is my favourite player' - Al-Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard addresses possibility of transfer swoop for Liverpool talisman

Steven Gerrard called Mohamed Salah his "favourite player" while addressing the possibility of Al-Ettifaq making a move for the Liverpool star.

Salah's potential move to Al-Ittihad denied

Gerrard wants Salah to stay at Liverpool

Welcomed Henderson to Al-Ettifaq

WHAT HAPPENED? Amidst rumours of a lucrative transfer to Al-Ittihad for Salah, Liverpool legend Gerrard has insisted that the prolific forward should extend his stay at Anfield instead of following the footsteps of Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to the Saudi Pro League. Gerrard highlighted Salah's significance to the Liverpool team and emphasised the need for him to achieve more with the club before considering any potential transfer away from Anfield.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked if he'd want Salah to join him in Saudi Arabia, Gerrard stated in an interview with Sada Al Mala’eb: "No! No, no – the answer is no, because Mohamed Salah is my favourite player, I love Liverpool Football Club, so Mohamed can stay where he is. When he wins more leagues and more Champions Leagues with Liverpool, we’ll maybe consider it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gerrard's statement reflects the sentiments of fans who recognise Salah's pivotal role in Liverpool's recent successes. However, he holds a different opinion on Henderson, who has taken up the captain's armband at Al-Ettifaq after sealing his transfer from Liverpool.

“I must say, everyone who’s involved in the board, obviously big respect to the minister, to the league for the support, for help in bringing Jordan Henderson here,” he added.

“He’s looking forward to the challenge. He’s still got many good years in his legs. We were looking for someone who can be a coach on the football pitch, someone who can lead, someone with a voice, someone who creates real, high-class, elite standards. We want the young players to learn and grow off Jordan."

WHAT NEXT? Salah will be in back action in Liverpool's Premier League opener against Chelsea on Sunday. Gerrard, meanwhile will lead his troops against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the first game of the Saudi Pro League on Monday at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium.