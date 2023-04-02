Mohamed Salah has warned Liverpool’s domestic and European rivals that a trophyless campaign will make them “more hungry” for success in 2023-24.

Klopp's side challenged for everything last season

Left empty-handed in 2022-23

Determined to bounce back stronger next term

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds, who were in contention for a historic quadruple last season as they took in every game available to them across multiple competitions, are destined to end up empty-handed this term. Jurgen Klopp’s side have endured uncharacteristic struggles for consistency in 2022-23 – dropping them out of the Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Premier League title race – but Salah says a humbling reality check at Anfield will have Liverpool ever more determined to get back on the trophy trail next season.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Egyptian forward has told BT Sport of failing to add to his medal collection in 2023: “It will make us more hungry next season. It's tough this season to feel you are out of all competitions, but this is football and we have to accept it. We need to bounce back next season, that is the best way.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah has been doing his bit for the Liverpool cause this season, with his 23-goal haul across all competitions seeing him overtake Robbie Fowler as the club’s all-time leading marksman in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT? The odd question has been asked of Salah’s future, despite him only signing a new contract last summer, but the expectation is that he will be back to lead another charge from Klopp’s team in 2023-24 – potentially with more fresh faces alongside him as the Reds prepare for another transfer window.