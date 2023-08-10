New MLS club emerges as Eden Hazard transfer option as ex-Real Madrid flop could still make U.S. move despite snubbing chance to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Eden Hazard has reportedly got an offer from an MLS outfit after the ex-Real Madrid flop turned down a chance to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Belgian international, now a free agent, is in search of his next career move after leaving the Spanish giants. Although he was reportedly offered a contract by Inter Miami the forward chose to turn it down as he preferred to stay in Europe. However, a lack of interest from the continent has forced Hazard to look at other options.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to AS, Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS have expressed interest in Hazard's services. The arrival of seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi at Inter Miami has heightened the league's appeal, particularly for elite players approaching the twilight of their careers. However, if Hazard indeed joins the Canadian outfit he needs to agree to a deal before September 2, which is the roster freeze deadline.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Apart from MLS, Hazard has potential opportunities in Brazil and the Saudi Pro League. Botafogo owner John Textor had previously expressed interest in acquiring Hazard, but a move to the South American outfit might involve a substantial pay cut. Additionally, a Saudi club has reportedly extended an offer to Hazard who are yet to make their interest public.

WHAT NEXT? Although Hazard's next potential destination remains uncertain, his status as a free agent will definitely aid his efforts in finding a new club.