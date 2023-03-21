MLS took 'a huge step forward' by booking Arsenal for All-Star event, says Wayne Rooney

Manchester United legend and current DC United manager Wayne Rooney claims MLS has taken a big step by booking Arsenal for its MLS All-Star game.

MLS All-Stars to play Arsenal

Wayne Rooney to take charge

Thinks it is a huge step forward

WHAT HAPPENED? MLS has confirmed Arsenal as the opponent for the MLS All-Star game and Rooney seems to think this is a major step in the right direction for the league. The Englishman also said the global telecast of the match would put a global spotlight on the quality of the league, inviting newer supporters.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I've had a front-row seat to watch the growth and development of Major League Soccer, first as a player and now as a manager,'" Rooney said after it was announced he would coach an MLS All-Star team against Arsenal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: "The opportunity to lead the best our league has to offer against a top Premier League club like Arsenal will be a highlight for me personally and an unforgettable experience for our passionate fanbase here in DC," he added. "It's a huge step forward for the league to provide that access to the All-Star Team and Arsenal. It's a big moment for the All-Star Game as well as it'll be the first time it's shown all around the world, and I'm sure there will be people with interest in the game tuning in."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rooney took over as DC United's manager last year but faces an uphill battle to turn around the fortunes of a club that has struggled in recent seasons.

WHAT NEXT FOR MLS? The All-Star game is all set to take place on July 19 at DC United's Audi Field with Wayne Rooney in charge.