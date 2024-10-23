+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles | What are you prepared to lose today? Set a deposit limit.
MLS Cup Playoffs 2024: Schedule, results, format & how to watch on TV and online

Complete guide to the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, including where to watch every game live.

The 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs series is here!

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami topped the Eastern Conference, while Los Angeles FC were the kings of the Western Conference table, but it's never so simple in the Playoffs. Indeed, with the likes of LA Galaxy, FC Cincinnati and last year's champions Columbus Crew also involved, there is sure to be plenty of excitement.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs series, including the schedule and how to watch matches live.

How to watch the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

Every game in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs is available to watch live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

As well as live coverage of matches, highlights are also available through the MLS Season Pass and via the MLS YouTube channel.

What is the MLS Cup Playoffs 2024 format?

The 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs began on October 2022, 2024 and games will run until the MLS Cup final on December 7.

The Wildcard round is followed by Round One, Conference Semi-finals, Conference Finals and finally, the MLS Cup.

In the WIldcard round, two teams from each division play a one-off game to enter Round One. If the game is tied, penalties decide the winner.

In Round One, teams play a best-of-three system, in which games that are tied go to penalties to decide a winner. In this system, two games may be sufficient (if a team wins the first two legs).

From then, in the Conference Semi-finals, finals and MLS Cup, ties are decided by a single match.

RoundDate(s)
WildcardOct 22 - Oct 23
Round OneOct 25 - Nov 10
Conference Semi-finalsNov 23 - Nov 24
Conference FinalsNov 30 - Dec 1
MLS CupDec 7

Wildcard Round

ConferenceDateMatchTV channel
EasternOct 22Montreal 2-2 Atlanta United (4-5P)Apple TV
WesternOct 23Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland TimbersApple TV

Round One

Eastern Conference

Team 1Agg.Team 2Leg 1Leg 2Leg 3
Inter Miami-Atlanta UnitedOct 25Nov 2Nov 9
Columbus Crew-New York Red BullsOct 29Nov 3Nov 10
FC Cincinnati-New York City FCOct 28Nov 2Nov 9

Western Conference

Team 1Agg.Team 2Leg 1Leg 2Leg 3
Los Angeles FC-TBCOct 27Nov 3Nov 8
LA Galaxy-Colorado RapidsOct 26Nov 1Nov 9
Real Salt Lake-Minnesota UnitedOct 29Nov 2Nov 8
Seattle Sounders-Houston DynamoOct 28Nov 3Nov 10

Conference Semi-finals

Eastern Conference

Team 1MatchTeam 2
TBCNov 23/24TBC
TBCNov 23/24TBC

Western Conference

Team 1MatchTeam 2
TBCNov 23/24TBC
TBCNov 23/24TBC

Conference Finals

ConferenceDateMatch
EasternNov 30/Dec 1TBC
WesternNov 30/Dec 1TBC

MLS Cup 2024

DateMatchKick-off timeTV channel
Dec 7Eastern Conference final winner vs Western Conference final winner4 pm ETApple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, RDS

The 2024 MLS Cup match will be played on December 7, 2024, with a kick-off time scheduled for 4 pm ET.

The winning teams from the Conference finals will face off against each other live on Apple TV.

