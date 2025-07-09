MLS All-Star Game history: All-time results, rosters, MVPs

Explore MLS All-Star Game History Results, Rosters, and MVPs all in one place.

The MLS All-Star Game is one of the most unique and celebrated traditions in North American soccer. Since its inception in 1996, the annual exhibition match has evolved into a showcase of the league’s top talents, bringing together global stars and fierce international opposition.

Whether it's East vs. West, MLS vs. European giants, or North America’s best taking on Liga MX’s elite, the MLS All-Star Game has offered thrilling encounters and memorable moments year after year.

Here’s a detailed look at the history of the MLS All-Star game, including all-time results, recent rosters, MVP winners, and the global icons who’ve graced the event.

All-time MLS All-Star game results

The first-ever MLS All-Star Game was held in 1996, featuring the Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format. Over the years, the structure has evolved to enhance competitiveness and international appeal. Since 2005, the MLS All-Stars have regularly faced high-profile international clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Atlético Madrid.

Year Match Venue 1996 MLS East 3–2 MLS West Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey 1997 MLS East 5–4 MLS West Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey 1998 MLS USA 6–1 MLS World Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Florida 1999 MLS East 4–6 MLS West Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California 2000 MLS West 4–9 MLS East Columbus Crew Stadium, Columbus, Ohio 2001 MLS West 6–6 MLS East Spartan Stadium, San Jose, California 2002 MLS All-Stars 3–2 MLS All-Stars RFK Stadium, Washington, D.C. 2003 MLS All-Stars 3–1 Guadalajara Home Depot Center, Carson, California 2004 MLS East 3–2 MLS West RFK Stadium, Washington, D.C. 2005 MLS All-Stars 4–1 Fulham Columbus Crew Stadium, Columbus, Ohio 2006 MLS All-Stars 1–0 Chelsea Toyota Park, Bridgeview, Illinois 2007 MLS All-Stars 2–0 Celtic Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, Colorado 2008 MLS All-Stars 3–2 West Ham United BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario 2009 MLS All-Stars 1–1 (3–4 p) Everton Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah 2010 MLS All-Stars 2–5 Manchester United Reliant Stadium, Houston, Texas 2011 MLS All-Stars 0–4 Manchester United Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey 2012 MLS All-Stars 3–2 Chelsea PPL Park, Chester, Pennsylvania 2013 MLS All-Stars 1–3 Roma Sporting Park, Kansas City, Kansas 2014 MLS All-Stars 2–1 Bayern Munich Providence Park, Portland, Oregon 2015 MLS All-Stars 2–1 Tottenham Hotspur Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, Colorado 2016 MLS All-Stars 1–2 Arsenal Avaya Stadium, San Jose, California 2017 MLS All-Stars 1–1 (2–4 p) Real Madrid Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois 2018 MLS All-Stars 1–1 (3–5 p) Juventus Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia 2019 MLS All-Stars 0–3 Atlético Madrid Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida 2021 MLS All-Stars 1–1 (3–2 p) Liga MX All-Stars Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California 2022 MLS All-Stars 2–1 Liga MX All-Stars Allianz Field, Saint Paul, Minnesota 2023 MLS All-Stars 0–5 Arsenal Audi Field, Washington, D.C. 2024 MLS All-Stars 1–4 Liga MX All-Stars Lower.com Field, Columbus, Ohio 2025 MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

As of 2025, the MLS All-Stars have a mixed record, with strong performances in the late 2000s but some heavy defeats in recent years, particularly against elite European sides.

MVPs of the MLS All-Star games

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) award is given to the standout performer of each All-Star Game. Notable MVP winners include: Landon Donovan (2001, 2014), Park-Ji Sung and Bukayo Saka.

Year Name Team 1996 Carlos Valderrama MLS East 1997 Carlos Valderrama MLS East 1998 Brian McBride MLS USA 1999 Preki MLS West 2000 Mamadou Diallo MLS East 2001 Landon Donovan MLS West 2002 Marco Etcheverry MLS All-Stars 2003 Carlos Ruiz MLS All-Stars 2004 Amado Guevara MLS East 2005 Taylor Twellman MLS All-Stars 2006 Dwayne De Rosario MLS All-Stars 2007 Juan Pablo Ángel MLS All-Stars 2008 Cuauhtémoc Blanco MLS All-Stars 2009 Tim Howard Everton 2010 Federico Macheda Manchester United 2011 Park Ji-sung Manchester United 2012 Chris Pontius MLS All-Stars 2013 Alessandro Florenzi Roma 2014 Landon Donovan MLS All-Stars 2015 Kaká MLS All-Stars 2016 Chuba Akpom Arsenal 2017 Borja Mayoral Real Madrid 2018 Josef Martínez MLS All-Stars 2019 Marcos Llorente Atlético Madrid 2021 Matt Turner MLS All-Stars 2022 Dayne St. Clair MLS All-Stars 2023 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 2024 Juan Brunetta Liga MX All-Stars

The MVP award often highlights not just performance, but global star power, helping promote the league on an international stage.

Recent MLS All-Star Rosters

The MLS All-Star roster is selected based on a combination of fan votes, coach selections, and commissioner picks. Here’s a look at a few recent squads:

2023 MLS All-Star Team (vs. Arsenal)

Coach: Wayne Rooney

Key players: Luciano Acosta, Hany Mukhtar, Josef Martínez, Walker Zimmerman, Thiago Almada

2022 MLS All-Star Team (vs. Liga MX):

Coach: Adrian Heath

Key players: Carlos Vela, Chicharito, Jordan Morris, Diego Fagundez, DeAndre Yedlin

2021 MLS All-Star Team (vs. Liga MX):

Coach: Bob Bradley

Key players: Ricardo Pepi, Nani, Eduard Atuesta, James Sands, Matt Turner

These teams reflect the league's diversity, with stars from North and South America, Europe, and Africa all represented.

