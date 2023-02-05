'It wasn't a mistake' - Chelsea accused of deliberately botching Ziyech transfer to PSG

Chelsea have been accused of "bullying" Hakim Ziyech by cancelling his deadline day transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Ziyech agreed to PSG move

Deal fell through before end of window

Gullit says collapse was intentional

WHAT HAPPENED? The Morocco star was all set to join PSG on loan on the final day of the January transfer window but the move collapsed because of an issue with the documents submitted by Chelsea. Former Blues player Ruud Gullit says there was no mistake as he blamed the London club for the error.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This is not a mistake, this is deliberate bullying. This is not possible. When you get so many players, I can't imagine it was a mistake," he said on Ziggo Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ziyech returned to Chelsea and was included in the starting XI for Friday's game against Fulham, creating a chance for Kai Havertz with an excellent pass over the defence. Turkish side Besiktas are reported to have an interest in signing Ziyech in the wake of his failed transfer.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Ziyech could be involved when his side take on West Ham on February 11.