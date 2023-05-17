Kim Min-jae to Manchester United? Napoli star's agent admits transfer interest but denies 'deal is closed'

A member of Napoli defender Kim Min-jae's entourage denied that the South Korean is close to joining Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking to Star News Korea (via Football Italia), a member of Min-jae's entourage denied any truth to rumours suggesting that their client is close to a move to Premier League giants Manchester United in the summer.

The agent admitted that United have been interested in the South Korean defender even before he joined Napoli, but right now he is focused on seeing out this campaign, before deciding his future.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is not true that a deal has been done with Manchester United. Kim is concentrated on seeing out the season, besides which we still don’t know which English clubs will qualify for the Champions League next term," said Min-jae's agent.

"There is no rush for the future. United were interested in him when he was still in China, but we only ever chatted about that. I repeat, there has been no concrete contact. In any case he has to enrol for military service in June."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Min-jae has been impressive for Napoli this campaign and has been a key squad member as they won their third Serie A title this season. His excellent displays in defence have attracted interest from other clubs who may look to make a move for him in the next transfer window.

The Napoli centre-back has a €50m release clause which will be active for 15 days in the upcoming summer transfer window. Reportedly, Manchester United are willing to make an offer of €60m to beat the competition and sign him next season.

WHAT NEXT FOR MIN-JAE? Napoli and Min-jae will next take on Inter Milan at home in the league on May 21.