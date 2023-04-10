Millie Bright pictured on CRUTCHES in huge blow to Chelsea & England ahead of WSL run-in and World Cup

England and Chelsea defender Millie Bright has been pictured on crutches ahead of some crucial games for club and country.

Bright out with knee injury

Spotted on crutches

Vows to be back soon

WHAT HAPPENED: Bright pulled out of England's squad for their friendlies against Brazil and Australia after sustaining a knee injury in the first leg of Chelsea's Champions League win over Lyon. The defender has now been spotted on crutches in a post on Instagram, prompting fears she could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

WHAT THEY SAID: It's not clear how long Bright will out of action for, but she had captioned the post with the following message, which should calm fears she has suffered a serious injury: "Time together is priceless. Thanks for all the love peeps, I’m on the mend back soon."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea and England will be hoping Bright does indeed return soon as she is a key player for club and country. The Blues take on Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Champions League later this month and remain in contention to win the Women's Super League. Chelsea sit one point behind top side Manchester United but do have a game in hand on the leaders. Meanwhile, England kick off their World Cup campaign against Haiti on July 22.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are back in action on Sunday at Aston Villa in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.