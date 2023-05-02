Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Gabriel "was not comfortable" during Arsenal's 3-1 win over Chelsea, leading to his substitution.

Gabriel limped off in second half

Arsenal also without William Saliba

Gabriel replaced by Rob Holding

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian was substituted after going down a number of times during the second half in the win over the Blues. As a result, Gabriel is now a doubt for the clash with Newcastle United this weekend.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about Gabriel's fitness, Arteta told Match of the Day: "He wasn’t comfortable, he tried for 15 minutes but he couldn’t carry on which was a concern."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal moved back to the top of the table with their victory over Frank Lampard's beleaguered side, but Manchester City will leapfrog them if they beat West Ham on Wednesday. If Gabriel is absent from the clash with Newcastle, it is likely that Rob Holding will partner Jakub Kiwior at centre-back.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal's clash with Newcastle is a huge one. The Gunners are continuing to fight for the title, while the Magpies are aiming to secure Champions League qualification; they are currently third.