Mexico overtake United States in FIFA rankings following Gold Cup triumph, Canada reach highest position

The latest FIFA World Rankings have been released following the conclusion of the Gold Cup, with significant movement among the region's top teams

WHAT HAPPENED

The FIFA World Rankings update following the Gold Cup tournament has reflected the recent performances of CONCACAF's top teams. Tournament winners Mexico have made the most significant move, jumping four places to 13th in the world, leapfrogging beaten finalists the United States, who moved up just one spot to 15th. This shift reestablishes Mexico as the top-ranked team in the CONCACAF region. Canada deserve special mention in the latest rankings, having built on their previous achievement in April to climb two additional places to 28th, securing their highest-ever position in the FIFA rankings.

THE TOP 15 FIFA RANKED NATIONS

Argentina Spain France England Brazil Portugal Netherlands Belgium Germany Croatia Italy Morocco Mexico Colombia USA

THE BIGGER PICTURE

CONCACAF as a region continues to strengthen its global standing, with three teams now in the world's top 30. Costa Rica made the biggest leap globally, climbing 14 places to 40th after their Gold Cup quarterfinal appearance. The competitive balance within the region is shifting as traditional powers Mexico and the United States maintain their positions near the top, while Canada's meteoric rise suggests a more competitive three-way battle for regional supremacy.

Article continues below

WHAT’S NEXT?

All three top CONCACAF giants will focus on upcoming international friendlies to continue building momentum and improving their rankings ahead of the 2026 World Cup.