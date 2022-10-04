- Contract runs out at end of the season
- PSG really keen to extend deal
- Rumours suggest he may return to Barca
WHAT HAPPENED? Supporters at Camp Nou may have to temper their excitement over a potential return to the club for Messi. Numerous reports have claimed that he will renew acquaintances with Xavi next summer but GOAL understands nothing has been - or will be - decided prior to the World Cup.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Unsurprisingly, PSG want to keep the 35-year-old in the French capital and are keen to offer him a new deal to tie down his future. They are yet to have tabled such a deal but the structure of the potential contract is likely to be an initial one-year extension with the option of a further 12 months.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Messi's full focus is currently on helping PSG and Argentina. The World Cup is a trophy that has eluded him in his career so far and the upcoming tournament may well be his last for his country. For that reason, he won't be making a decision until that has finished, which means his future will remain undecided until the new year.
STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? As mentioned, there is plenty on Messi's plate at the moment, without having to worry about his future. PSG are still hunting a maiden Champions League trophy, while Argentina are chasing their third World Cup crown.