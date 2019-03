Messi ruled out of Argentina action with groin injury

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of 's friendly against on Tuesday after suffering a groin injury in the 3-1 loss to .

The forward played the full 90 minutes on Friday night, but it was confirmed after the game he will leave the squad as they prepare for their clash with the African side next week.

Midfielder Gonzalo Martínez has also been ruled out.

More to follow...