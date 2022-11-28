‘Messi better pray I don’t find him!’ - Canelo calls out ‘bullsh*t’ behaviour after Argentina’s win over Mexico

Boxing icon Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez claims Lionel Messi has disrespected the Mexican flag, with the Argentine warned: “He better pray I don’t find him.”

Albiceleste beat El Tri at Qatar 2022

Messi spotted kicking shirt in dressing room

Boxing world champion not happy

WHAT HAPPENED? Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi produced a moment of magic on the field for the Albiceleste as they downed El Tri 2-0 in a crunch clash at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. After that contest, Messi was caught on camera celebrating in the dressing room, with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar seemingly kicking a Mexican jersey after swapping shirts at the end of the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: That has not gone down well with Canelo, a four-weight world champion boxer, with a Mexican icon saying in a series of posts on social media: “Did you guys see Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag? He better pray to God that I don’t find him. Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico! I’m not talking about the country as a whole, just about the bullsh*t that Messi did.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi helped to make the difference for Argentina in their must-win game against Mexico, with his stunning long-range strike allowing a side that sat among the pre-tournament favourites to claim their first victory of the group stage.

WHAT NEXT? Argentina will be back in action on Wednesday when taking in another important clash with Poland, with Mexico now relying on favours from elsewhere as they prepare to face Saudi Arabia with places in the last-16 up for grabs.