Memphis admits to snubbing transfer away from Barcelona amid links to Chelsea

Memphis Depay has admitted that he snubbed the chance to sever ties with Barcelona over the summer, with Chelsea credited with interest at one stage.

Dutch forward seeing limited game time

Approached during summer window

Opted to stay and fight for his place

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international forward has previously spent time in England with Manchester United, but struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford and had to rebuild his reputation in France with Lyon. His exploits there earned him a move to Camp Nou as a free agent in 2021, but game time has been limited with La Liga giants and there was talk of another switch being made in the last transfer window.

WHAT THEY SAID: Memphis has told Marca of receiving approaches but choosing to knock them back: “I had two starts in the last two weeks in La Liga. It is not enough. I went off after 60 minutes but I want more. In the last 25 minutes of the match there are more spaces and there is always an opportunity to take advantage of that.

“I love competition and I do not run from it. I love being at Barcelona. Other clubs knocked at my door and I looked at my options. I decided to stay and fight for my chance at Barcelona.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Depay has taken in 41 appearances for Barca, with 14 goals recorded across those outings, and is under contract in Catalunya through to the summer of 2023.

WHAT NEXT FOR DEPAY? He has started two La Liga games for the Blaugrana this season, but has seen just 116 minutes of game time for a side that has enjoyed an unbeaten start to their domestic campaign under the guidance of club legend Xavi.