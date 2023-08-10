'Diabolical arrogance' - Megan Rapinoe torn apart as Piers Morgan & tennis star Nick Kyrgios 'finally agree' after video resurfaces showing USWNT legend ignoring young fan

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios joked he finally agrees with Piers Morgan after a clip resurfaced showing USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe ignoring a fan.

Rapinoe missed her penalty for USWNT against Sweden

Video resurfaces appearing to show her ignoring fan

Her demeanour has led to criticism from Morgan & others

WHAT HAPPENED? The video posted by Morgan, which is from the ESPY awards in 2019, shows Rapinoe signing a soccer ball for a young fan but she doesn't appear to interact with the youngster, with it pointed out that she doesn't make eye contact with him.

WHAT THEY SAID: Morgan slammed Rapinoe on Twitter, claiming the USWNT star displayed "diabolical arrogance" for not looking at the child. He then received unlikely support from tennis star Nick Kyrgios, who tweeted in reply: "Hahahahahaha one thing me and Piers agree on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rapinoe is set to retire from soccer, with her USWNT career ending in agony after they were dumped out of the Women's World Cup at the last-16 stage by Sweden. Indeed, the 38-year-old was one of three U.S. players to miss their spot-kicks in the penalty shootout loss, with the holders crashing out of the tournament to prompt a wave of criticism.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAPINOE: Rapinoe will retire from soccer completely in November, following the completion of the 2023 NWSL season, with the OL Reign winger having made the shock announcement just days before the start of the Women's World Cup.