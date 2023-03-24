'Megan Rapinoe is nearly 38 and she looks like a freaking teenager!' - USWNT icon praised for longevity by OL Reign team-mate Jess Fishlock

U.S. women's national team star Megan Rapinoe has been praised for her longevity and impact on those around her by OL Reign team-mate Jess Fishlock.

WHAT HAPPENED? This weekend, both Rapinoe and Fishlock will begin season number 11 in the NWSL. The pair have been part of some excellent Reign teams over the years, winning three NWSL Shields together and reaching two Championship finals.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Indivisa about her own longevity in the league, Fishlock said: "It's also helpful that I have Pinoe who has been in a locker room with me for the entire time.

"She's going onto 38 years old and she looks like a freaking teenager, so it's helpful when you get to come in every day with people who are in the same position, but have an insane mentality that just allows them to keep going at this level for this long.

"Longevity in this game at this level is something that we never really talk about, we never really appreciate, and I get to see it in P every single day, right? So, it obviously is going to rub off on who I am and what player I want to be and what that looks like.

"She keeps everyone young. She is wild, but in the best possible way. She's so professional, she's so talented, she's such a good human being and is always up for messing around and doing stupid things and it's just infectious, right? She's infectious."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rapinoe is 37 years old but, like 36-year-old Fishlock, continues to thrive at the highest level. Both will be key players for Reign again this year as they look to finally win a first NWSL Championship, having come close on several occasions to date but so far seen the honor allude them.

DID YOU KNOW? Only five players have scored more NWSL goals than Rapinoe (47). They are Alex Morgan (53), Jess McDonald (54), Lynn Williams (57), Christine Sinclair (59) and Sam Kerr (77). Fishlock's own longevity is reflected in the same list, where she's ranked 10th. Indeed, she's the highest ranked player on the list who isn't a forward.

WHAT NEXT? Fishlock and Rapinoe will both be involved for OL Reign in its season opener, away at Washington Spirit on Sunday, March 26, with kick-off at 4pm ET.