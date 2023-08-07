Kylian Mbappe to continue training away from first team and set to miss PSG's Ligue 1 opener as transfer saga continues

Kylian Mbappe will continue to train with transfer-listed players, separate from the rest of the PSG senior team ahead of their Ligue 1 opener.

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG put the 24-year-old up for sale in July and also pulled him out of the club's pre-season tour squad, forcing him to train away from the first team. According to RMC Sport, the Frenchman will continue his work with the "bomb squad" at PSG.'Équipe have also stated that Mbappe will most likely be absent from the squad to face Lorient in their Ligue 1 season opener next week due to the ongoing contract dispute between the player and the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The French forward is unlikely to play in the upcoming trip to Toulouse as neither party is willing to compromise. PSG plans to focus on committed players, while Mbappe remains determined to run down his contract and leave for free next summer. Despite rejected proposals, including a renewal with a guaranteed transfer next summer, the club is eager to resolve the situation this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The saga can only end in one of two ways for Mbappe, to accept PSG's contract extension and play for the Parisians for another season at the minimum, or make his stance clear and hope that Real Madrid or any other potential suitor come to terms with PSG's demands.