WATCH: That's gotta hurt! Mbappe rushes to check on France fan after hitting him with wayward shot in warm-up

Kylian Mbappe rushed to check on a supporter after accidentally hitting him with a wayward shot ahead of France's semi-final against Morocco.

Mbappe hit fan with shot

Went over to check

Played in 2-0 France win

WHAT HAPPENED? The France forward was warming up for his nation's World Cup semi-final against Morocco when a wayward shot flew into the stands and hit a supporter. Mbappe was quick to rush over and check on the fan's health before returning to action for Les Bleus.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The pre-match incident did not appear to distract Mbappe as France went on to beat Morocco 2-0. Mbappe did not score but was involved in both goals. Theo Hernandez opened the scoring in the fifth minute before substitute Randal Kolo Muani finished Morocco off with a little over 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The Paris Saint-Germain superstar will come up against team-mate Lionel Messi in Sunday's final when France take on Argentina.