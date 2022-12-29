Mbappe explains fast return from World Cup: PSG shouldn't pay for a defeat with my national team

- Mbappe explains swift PSG return
- Scored winner vs Strasbourg
- Says club shouldn't pay for France loss
WHAT HAPPENED? Despite bagging a heroic hat-trick, Mbappe couldn't inspire France to a comeback win against Argentina to clinch a second successive World Cup with Les Bleus. While most players took their well-earned break before returning back to club football, the 23-year-old was back in training for PSG just three days after the heartbreak and proved pivotal as Les Parisiens won their first game back.
WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to reporters after scoring an injury-time winner from the penalty spot against Strasbourg, Mbappe explained his thought process: "I’ll never digest it (the World Cup final defeat). But like I told my coach and team-mates, there’s no reason that my club should pay for a defeat with my national team, it’s two different situations.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: His presence proved vital in the end as Christophe Galtier's side left it until the death to snatch all three points. Neymar was sent off in a fiery return to action, but Mbappe was there in the final moments of the game to slot home a penalty that ensured PSG won 2-1 on the night, bouncing back from his World Cup misery.
IN THREE PHOTOS:GettyGetty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The 23-year-old has years ahead of him to find more success on the international stage, but for now must turn his attention back to forging a legacy in club football.