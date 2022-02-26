Mbappe equals Zlatan's PSG mark with 156th club goal

Kylian Mbappe moved alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Paris Saint-Germain's all-time scoring charts on Saturday as the striker's double helped his side squeeze past Saint-Etienne.

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco and has swiftly become a favourite at Parc des Princes.

There remains doubt over his future though, with the star's contract expiring at the end of the current season.

Comeback specialist

PSG were once more obliged to fight back from a losing position to take all three points on Saturday.

Denis Bouanga fired the visitors into the lead after just 16 minutes, before Mbappe levelled the match shortly before half-time.

Most goals in PSG history:

200 - Edinson Cavani

156 - Kylian Mbappe ⬆️

156 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic pic.twitter.com/szQPYs4uWS — GOAL (@goal) February 26, 2022

Mbappe was on target again when the game restarted and Danilo Pereira put the Ligue 1 leaders 3-1 ahead, securing a win for Mauricio Pochettino's men.

The goal took Mbappe to 156 PSG goals in all competition, tying him with Ibrahimovic as the second most prolific scorer in the club's history.

Only Edinson Cavani, who managed 200 before leaving for Manchester United, sits ahead of the 23-year-old World Cup winner.

6 - Paris have won their 6th Ligue 1 match this season after conceding the opening goal, the highest total in their history over a single season in the top-flight. Turnaround. #PSGASSE pic.twitter.com/bqR6kxBLme — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 26, 2022

Saturday's game was additionally the sixth time in this Ligue 1 campaign that PSG have come back to win, more than in any other previous season.

'Incredible, magnificent'

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino was full of praise for his charge after the game, telling reporters: "It's not easy [to describe Mbappe], he's incredible, magnificent. An incredible player.

"I'm very happy because we finished the match very well. We finished the game the way we wanted to play. Leo (Messi) and Ney were also important for us."

