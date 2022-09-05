Mbappe breaks silence on reported Neymar feud and discusses PSG's penalty pecking order

Kylian Mbappe admits that his relationship with Neymar is not always great, but says there is mutual respect between the Paris Saint-Germain stars.

Mbappe & Neymar clashed over penalties

Mbappe is first-choice to take spot kicks

Frenchman says he respects Neymar

WHAT HAPPENED? There were reports of a breakdown in the relationship between the star attackers earlier this season when the pair argued over who would take a penalty in the Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier. It was suggested that Mbappe envied Neymar's influence in the dressing room - and until Monday, the France forward had refused to comment on the reports.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is my sixth year with Neymar. We have always had a relationship like this, based on respect, sometimes colder and sometimes warmer," Mbappe told reporters. "I have great respect for him and his influence on the team.

"I don't know [who would take a penalty against Juventus], we'll see. We have to see how it goes during the match. Being first-choice doesn't mean you're going to take all penalties. You have to know how to divide the cake."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe and Neymar have been in excellent form despite claims that they are not on good personal terms. Mbappe has fired in seven goals so far for the capital club, while Neymar is the top scorer with seven goals to go along with six assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The Ligue 1 holders are looking to maintain their good form on Tuesday when they meet Juventus in the first Champions League group stage match of the season.