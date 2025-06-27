'F*ck! Maybe there is more' - Ted Lasso Season 4 excites fan favourite as Jason Sudeikis brings new 'idea' to AFC Richmond reboot

Brett Goldstein has spoken of his excitement at seeing Ted Lasso rebooted for Season 4, with Jason Sudeikis back with an intriguing new "idea".

WHAT HAPPENED?

It has already been confirmed that affable American coach Lasso will be working in the women’s game when Apple TV+ bring an award-winning production back to streaming services around the world.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

New characters and storylines are being promised, alongside some familiar faces. Goldstein falls into that category, as he plays foul-mouthed player-turned-pundit Roy Kent. He is among those to have admitted that he has fallen in love with the world of Ted Lasso.

Getty Images

WHAT GOLDSTEIN SAID

Goldstein has told the Vulture’s Good One podcast of immersing himself in all things AFC Richmond: "I think it’s to do with the people and the characters and the actors. You have this plan, but then this world starts to build in front of you, and you fall in love with things you didn’t know you’d fall in love with. I don’t want to sound woo woo, but I do mean this.

"You still have to stay open to the signs. You always have a plan, but the plan will change because someone is different and what everyone brings. So yes, we’ve stuck to that plan, but there’s so many new, wonderful things within it, that it’s like, ‘Oh, we could [do more]. I think, I don’t know, do you want to hang out in that world anymore? And if so, it’s only worth doing if you’re going to do it as well [as you’ve done] if not better’."

DID YOU KNOW?

Goldstein added on the eagerly-anticipated return of Ted Lasso, which he always believed was on the cards: "When the idea is there, if you remain open to it and the idea comes, you’re like, ‘Oh! That’s a good one.’ But then you’re like, ‘F*ck! Maybe there is more’."

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR TED LASSO?

It is up to Sudeikis and Co to deliver on that "good" idea, with fans across the globe ready to ‘Believe’ once more as more intriguing tales are told in a story that appeared to have come to a close back in May 2023.