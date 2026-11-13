Emotional Mauricio Pochettino in tears over USA exit after accepting Manchester United manager role

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Mauricio Pochettino could not hide his emotions during a heartfelt farewell to the United States national team, breaking down in tears just moments after being confirmed as the new Manchester United manager. The Argentine has agreed to a two-and-a-half-year deal at Old Trafford, marking a stunning return to the Premier League as the successor to Michael Carrick.

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A bittersweet departure for Pochettino

The appointment of Pochettino at Manchester United has brought an end to his successful stint with the United States national team, but the transition has clearly taken a personal toll. During his first media appearance since the news broke, the 54-year-old was visibly moved as he addressed his impending departure.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the emotional weight of the announcement was evident - a raw reaction reflecting his deep connection to the American setup he has led since September 2024. While most managerial tears follow a dismissal, Pochettino noted that walking away from his international post weighed heavily on him, even as the lure of Old Trafford proved impossible to ignore following Thursday's sacking of Carrick, who departed after an eight-match winless run in the Premier League.

Raw emotion on display in final presser

Pochettino will officially take the reins at Old Trafford on November 19 once the USA's upcoming fixtures conclude, setting up a blockbuster debut away at Liverpool on Sunday, November 22. Reflecting on his impending departure, he admitted: 'Normally it's the opposite. You're sacked and you cry because you want to stay. For this case it's the opposite. It's a really tough decision, but at the same time I'm excited for that step.'

Pochettino took the opportunity to express his gratitude to those he worked with during a transformative period for American soccer. He spoke directly to the people who had supported his vision, emphasising the bond formed over the last two years. 'The staff and the players, I want to say thank you so much for the last two years. You made me feel really happy sharing an amazing project. It's difficult now for me to finish,' he added during the emotional briefing.

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Building a legacy with the Stars and Stripes

Before officially taking the reins at Old Trafford, the 54-year-old will oversee the USA's fixtures against Haiti, bringing the curtain down on a spell that began in September 2024. Initially contracted through this summer's World Cup, he earned a four-year extension until the end of the 2030 finals after guiding the Stars and Stripes to the last 16, boasting an impressive record of 22 wins from 35 matches ahead of this week's double-header.

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Addressing the difficulty of the transition, Pochettino highlighted the shared growth within the federation. 'We were very excited to share a project which we really believe in and are evolving together, it makes the decision harder,' he explained as he continued to wipe away tears. 'It's a sad decision but we are professionals, and we need to try to find the next step to make your dreams come true. We increased the federation and around the world too. I didn't prepare a speech; I am talking from the heart. We recovered our motivation and the capacity to dig deep.'

The daunting task ahead at Old Trafford

Concluding his farewell by thanking the American media and fans for their honesty, the new manager remarked: 'I want to recognise the value from us and me. Big thank you. You respect your work. You never lie to us. That is a difficult decision but we need to move forward.'

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Once he arrives at Old Trafford, Pochettino will face a daunting task to revive a struggling Manchester United side currently languishing in 18th place in the Premier League table, having collected just eight points from their opening 10 matches with only one win and five draws to their name.