Subtle dig? Mauricio Pochettino insists Southampton and Tottenham were in a bigger mess when he joined than the one Chelsea currently find themselves in

Mauricio Pochettino insisted that Tottenham and Southampton were in a bigger mess when he joined them than Chelsea currently find themselves in.

Pochettino led rebuild at Spurs & Southampton

Believes in Chelsea's project

Admitted team is struggling up front

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine manager has had a troubled start to life at Stamford Bridge as they have won just one of their first six matches. This is not only their worst start to a top-flight season in 45 years but they have also failed to find the net in their last three matches, further complicating matters.

Although Pochettino admitted that there is a problem in attack, he remains adamant that this side are doing "much better" in the initial stage than in his previous managerial stints with Southampton or Tottenham.

WHAT THEY SAID: “All we are missing is scoring goals. If you see our first few months at Southampton or Tottenham, I think we are playing much better," he told reporters. "We are doing much better here but we are missing the most important thing in football, scoring. It is not harder than the previous experiences.".

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pochettino explained that he has been inducted into the middle of this Chelsea project as directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stuart had already laid out their summer transfer plans before he arrived. Whereas, in Tottenham, he was very much in charge of business along with chairman Daniel Levy which helped him handpick his favourites.

"Here, the plan was already made and we arrived here and we tried to develop this project. We decided the plan with the club at Tottenham," he stated.

"When I arrived here, the plan had already started to work and now I am part of the plan. Everyone can talk about that the plan is not right, but I really believe in the project - it’s only about time. We only need time to change that perception," he added.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Pochettino's Chelsea will hope to turn around their fortunes when they face Brighton in a Carabao Cup third round fixture on Wednesday evening.