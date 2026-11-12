'He's got to insist!' - Mauricio Pochettino told to REJECT Manchester United move unless he is granted TWO January transfer demands

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Mauricio Pochettino has been urged to take a hardline stance with the Manchester United hierarchy as he nears a return to the Premier League. The former Chelsea and Tottenham boss is the frontrunner to succeed Michael Carrick at Old Trafford, but club legend Gary Neville believes the Argentine must secure major guarantees before signing on the dotted line.

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Carrick's impending exit and USMNT talks

Manchester United are expected to dismiss Carrick on Thursday following a disastrous start to the campaign. The Red Devils have managed just one victory in their opening 10 Premier League matches, keeping a solitary clean sheet across 15 fixtures in all competitions.

Contact has already been made with the United States Soccer Federation as United seek to bring Pochettino back to English football. However, the Argentine faces a massive rebuilding job if he takes the reins.

The Old Trafford outfit have conceded 19 league goals this term, three more than at the same stage last season. Their defensive frailties were badly exposed in a recent 4-4 draw against Aston Villa, where they fell 2-0 behind within the opening five minutes.

Neville demands January reinforcements

Speaking on The Overlap, former United captain Neville warned Pochettino against accepting verbal promises from the Old Trafford hierarchy. He insisted the 54-year-old must demand immediate investment to fix a porous backline.

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"We've talked about 'don't believe an owner on the way in' about what they're going to spend," Neville explained. "If I was Mauricio Pochettino now, I would be literally protecting myself up to the high heaven. He’ll do that with a payoff."

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Neville stressed that immediate January additions are non-negotiable for the incoming boss. "He needs two defenders in January," he continued. "So he’s got to insist that he gets two defenders in January. He’s got to insist that he gets a minimum budget next summer for the transfer window to be able to turn this around. He’s got to insist that he gets a budget the following summer."

Protecting his reputation with transfer control

United's current defensive options include Noussair Mazraoui, Patrick Dorgu, Leny Yoro, and Ayden Heaven. Neville fears that relying solely on this personnel will make Pochettino's task impossible, urging him to secure long-term financial backing.

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"They have to give it to him or else he shouldn’t take the job," Neville added. "Without that defence and that midfield by the way, and that midfield has had some money spent on it... absolutely [they need to add two good defenders]."

The pundit acknowledged Pochettino's track record of developing youth but maintained that immediate funds are essential. "He's got to insist on the way in that there's some sort of transfer control, some form of budget there that he knows he can meaningfully change the team.

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"Because if they have Dorgu at left-back and Mazraoui at right-back and Heaven and Yoro at centre-back, he will have to do one hell of a job coaching to get them up the league."

Finalising the Old Trafford switch

United are set to officially confirm Carrick's departure on Thursday as they accelerate talks with the US Soccer over Pochettino's release. If the Argentine accepts the role, his immediate priority will be plugging a leaky defence that currently ranks as the third-worst in the Premier League, behind only Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace.

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Pochettino must quickly decide whether the Old Trafford board is willing to meet his financial demands before the crucial January transfer window opens.