Matt Turner has been told by legendary USMNT goalkeeper Tony Meola that he would be “good for the documentary” at Wrexham.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Red Dragons appear to be in the market for another shot-stopper after allowing Mark Howard, Liam Hall, and Brad Foster to move on this summer. They are being heavily linked with a move for Wales international Danny Ward as he hits free agency.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Phil Parkinson already has established No.1 Arthur Okonkwo and back-up option Callum Burton on his books, but more experience is being sought in a bid to add greater depth to the ranks at SToK Racecourse.

Article continues below

Getty

DID YOU KNOW?

Turner is in the process of mulling over his own options after spending the 2024-25 campaign on loan at FA Cup winners Crystal Palace. He has been outcast by parent club Nottingham Forest and has made just 17 league appearances in the last three years.

WHAT MEOLA SAID

Turner needs to find regular game time heading towards a home World Cup with the United States in 2026 and ex-USMNT star Meola has told ESPN of potentially joining Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in North Wales: “If he plays every week, yeah, it would be an okay move. He’d have a lot of work to do. Matt Turner has got to play every week from here on out, so we need him to get better.

“It would make sense for Wrexham, because it fits the storyline and I think it would be good for the documentary. I wonder how Matt Turner would feel about going to the Championship, because what we’ve learned is that, in general, he wants to stay in the Premier League or Ligue 1, if that happens or doesn’t happen, we don’t know.

“He’d have to play. Who knows how they think about Okonkwo, this is a young kid who was at Arsenal, Arsenal didn’t see a need for him. In Matt Turner’s case, no matter what, the key is to play and he would certainly fit the whole narrative in my opinion.”

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR TURNER?

Turner has seen a move to Lyon speculated on, but the French outfit are currently locked in a financial battle that has seen them relegated out of Ligue 1. If issues there can be resolved, as top-flight status is maintained, then a deal could still be done.