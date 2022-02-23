Matip goal against Leeds makes Liverpool boss Klopp break into hysterical laughter
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip made manager Jurgen Klopp burst out laughing on Wednesday when he burst forwards from the back to score a goal from open play against Leeds.
Matip, not known for his goalscoring, played a one-two with Mohamed Salah before unleashing a cool finish past the goalkeeper.
And Klopp absolutely loved the exchange, celebrating with a big smile along with his assistants.
Editors' Picks
Matip scores Liverpool's second goal
The defender's 30th-minute finish put Liverpool ahead 2-0 before Salah added a third before half-time.
It was Matip's sixth career Premier League goal, and he has now scored in every season he's been at the club.