Matildas star Chidiac involved in world record women's football crowd
Matildas star Alex Chidiac has been part of a world record attendance for a women's club football match as her Atletico Madrid team hosted Barcelona in a top-of-the-table La Liga clash.
A crowd of 60,739 attended the Wanda Metropolitano to watch the battle, which Barcelona won 2-0 to close Atletico's lead on top of the standings to three points.
Chidiac remained on the bench as an unused substitute but would have been able to take in the incredible atmosphere provided by the crowd - which was more people than the previous record when 48,121 turned up to Athletic Bilbao's Copa del Rey match against Atletico in January.
🚩Comença el súperpartit! / Empieza el partidazo! @AtletiFemenino - @FCBfemeni #FCBlive #forçabarça— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) March 17, 2019
📺 Gol pic.twitter.com/Vt62XEAAxn
Atletico Madrid usually play their home games at the Cerro del Espino, which has a capacity of 3,500 but was forced to move their blockbuster against Barca because of demand.
Asisat Oshoala scored the opener for the Catalans before English international Toni Duggan came off the bench to seal the victory.
The world record crowd for any women's match came in the 1999 World Cup final when 90,185 people attended the USA's 5-4 penalty victory against China.