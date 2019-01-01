Matildas star Chidiac involved in world record women's football crowd

What an amazing atmosphere

Matildas star Alex Chidiac has been part of a world record attendance for a women's club football match as her team hosted in a top-of-the-table clash.

A crowd of 60,739 attended the Wanda Metropolitano to watch the battle, which Barcelona won 2-0 to close Atletico's lead on top of the standings to three points.

Chidiac remained on the bench as an unused substitute but would have been able to take in the incredible atmosphere provided by the crowd - which was more people than the previous record when 48,121 turned up to Athletic Bilbao's match against Atletico in January.

Article continues below

Atletico Madrid usually play their home games at the Cerro del Espino, which has a capacity of 3,500 but was forced to move their blockbuster against Barca because of demand.

Asisat Oshoala scored the opener for the Catalans before English international Toni Duggan came off the bench to seal the victory.

The world record crowd for any women's match came in the 1999 World Cup final when 90,185 people attended the USA's 5-4 penalty victory against .