Matildas' Turkey World Cup camp at risk after Scott Morrison reviews travel advice

The Australian leader has made comments that throw the women's France preparations into doubt

The Matildas pre-Women's World Cup training camp in Antalya, is in doubt after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would review travel advice to the country following comments about ANZAC's made by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Football Federation is monitoring the situation with tensions flaring between Australia and Turkey following the speech made by Erdogan in the wake of last Friday's horrific terrorist attack at two mosques in Christchurch, which saw 50 people killed and dozens injured.

The Turkish president said that anyone who visited his country for anti-Muslim reasons would return to their own homeland in coffins, "like their grandfathers were" - in a reference to the ANZAC's at Gallipoli.

Prime Minister Morrison has responded angrily to the Erdogan's comments, saying "all options are on the table" and revealed he would review travel advice to Turkey, which could see Australians discouraged from travelling to the nation for ANZAC commemorations.

The Matildas are set to arrive Antalya on May 19 for a 10-day training camp - with their first match at the Women's World Cup in against on June 9.

An FFA spokesperson told Goal: "Football Federation Australia is aware of the situation and will continue to monitor it closely."

The governing body has previously shown flexibility to move planned events for political reasons after shifting the Olyroos' March camp from Thailand to Malaysia during Hakeem Al-Arabi's Bangkok detention.

Antalya, situated on the south coast of Turkey, is the same venue the Socceroos used to prepare for the 2018 World Cup in .