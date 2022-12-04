Mathew Ryan trolled by own teammate following disastrous World Cup error against Argentina

Mat Ryan has been ruthlessly trolled by his clubmate for an error that allowed Julian Alvarez to score the winner for Argentina against Australia.

Ryan made huge error that allowed Alvarez to score

Australia lost 2-1 in last-16 clash

Clubmate mocked him after previous comments

WHAT HAPPENED? Ryan made a costly error that allowed Argentina and Manchester City star Alvarez to double the scores in their World Cup last-16 tie on Saturday night. The ball was played back to Ryan, who was caught in two minds inside his own six-yard box and decided to try and dribble out of trouble, only for Alvarez to pick his pocket and score what turned out to be Argentina's winning goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Socceroos 'keeper had previously said he hadn't been playing for his club team Copenhagen due to 'politics', and teammate Kamil Grabara ruthlessly trolled him following his costly error. The ex-Liverpool shot stopper tweeted: "Must have been politics, for sure 😏," not long after the incident.

Must have been politics, for sure😏 — Kamil Grabara (@Kamil_Grabara1) December 3, 2022

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ryan has made 11 appearances so far this season for Copenhagen, but hasn't played in the league since the start of October. He started in the cup in mid-October, but has either occupied a place on the bench, or not made the squad for every other fixture since October 2.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA & AUSTRALIA? Argentina have set up a World Cup quarter-final clash against the Netherlands on December 9, while it's the end of the road for Australia.