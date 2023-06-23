Mateo Kovacic undergoes Man City medical ahead of completing £25m move from Chelsea

Mateo Kovacic is undergoing his medical at Manchester City ahead of completing his £25m move from Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, the Croatian is already undergoing a medical ahead of completing his move to Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side have agreed to pay Chelsea £25m ($32m) up front for Kovacic and an extra £5m in add-ons. It has been reported that the add-ons will be activated if City meet their silverware targets.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder was heading into the final year of his Chelsea contract, and the Blues have opted to cash in on the Croatia international after spending over £600m in the 2022-23 season. The treble winners initiated talks with Kovacic in the last week of May and have already agreed to personal terms.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Blues are looking to completely overhaul their midfield and have already parted ways with Jorginho who joined Arsenal in January. N'Golo Kante has sealed a mega-money move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, while Kovacic joins fellow Premier League rivals City. Coach Mauricio Pochettino has demanded Brighton's Moises Caicedo at Stamford Bridge, who will cost around £80m, although the Blues are willing to include Conor Gallagher to lower the price.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester City are expected to announce Kovacic has signed for the club shortly, and the midfielder will then get to know his new team-mates ahead of the new campaign.