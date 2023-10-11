'His creativity is nowhere to be seen' - Mason Mount slammed for slow start to Man Utd career as England international is told 'his timing is off'

Mason Mount has been slammed by former Manchester United player Louis Saha for a lack of creativity amid a slow start to his career at Old Trafford.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has struggled to find his feet under Erik ten Hag since making a £60 million ($74m) move from Chelsea in the summer. He has managed just one assist in six appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils, during the Carabao Cup fixture against Crystal Palace, which highlights his lack of impact in the attacking third. Saha has come down heavily upon Mount, but believes that the player has the potential to make amends for his poor form.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Man Utd are relying on one or two players to create, and I haven’t seen enough of Mount yet," the former United striker told King Casino Bonus. "His creativity is nowhere to be seen. I didn’t see any positive runs from him against Brentford. His timing is off, too, and he can’t make chances by playing like this. I hope that the players find their groove, and once they do, they’ll be hard to play against. They have the energy, and when players like Bruno Fernandes start making those passes, I’ll be more confident in Man Utd. I think Mount can be a lot better, but I’d say the fee was too much. I think Chelsea were playing a game with the fee, even if the market is very competitive and a lot of players have moved for similar fees. I’d say, based on what we’ve seen, Mount isn’t performing and I’ve seen Casemiro play more offensively than Mount. That’s a crazy thing to say, but it’s true."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saha also hopes that United make a move for Brighton's Karou Mitoma, who has been in scintillating form this season. He has already notched up three goals and an equal number of assists in eight Premier League appearances and was a handful for Ten Hag's defenders at Old Trafford during the Seagulls' 3-1 win in September.

"I would like to see Mitoma arrive at Old Trafford," Saha added. "He’s a very exciting player and he never seems to have any doubt on the ball. I love his energy and the way he plays with a smile. Mitoma is great to watch, and his attitude would be perfect for any club. Some players think too much, but Mitoma relies on instinct. You can tell he’s worked very hard on the training ground to achieve this, and now he’s got to a point where he looks like a natural. Managers know exactly what they’re going to get from Mitoma, and he’d be a strong asset to any club."

WHAT NEXT? Mount was overlooked by England boss Gareth Southgate for the upcoming friendly against Australia and the 2024 European Championship qualifier versus Italy. This should act as a wake-up call for the midfielder, who will look to turn around things with more intent when United return to action after the international break against Sheffield United on October 22.