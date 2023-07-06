Mason Mount explains why he left Chelsea in £60m Man Utd transfer & talks up his role in Red Devils’ plans

Mason Mount says it “became clear that I wasn’t in Chelsea’s plans” as he explains why a £60m ($76m) transfer to Manchester United has been made.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international, who came through the academy system at Stamford Bridge, is taking on a new challenge after 18 years tied to the Blues – during which he made 195 appearances. Mount did figure in 35 games last season, but only scored three goals and was not a guaranteed starter. He had also entered the final year of his contract in west London, with the decision taken to head for Old Trafford and rediscover a professional spark.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mount has told MUTV of leaving his comfort zone: “Several months ago, it became clear that I wasn't in Chelsea's plans moving forward. Once I knew that United were involved, my decision was made up. A massive club, huge iconic players have played here, and I wanted to be a part of that from the beginning. Getting in early and ready for pre-season to start was a main objective of mine as well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mount has been handed the iconic No.7 shirt at United and believes he can make an important contribution in the Red Devils’ engine room. He added on his role in Erik ten Hag’s plans: “I’ve always seen myself as a midfielder or a number eight that can obviously get forward, attack, try and score goals, create goals, but also be able to do the other side as well and defend and help the team when we’re under pressure. That’s obviously a massive focus of mine, being able to come here and help the boys in that situation and I know what I can bring to this team and now it’s about going and doing it on the pitch.”

WHAT NEXT? United have a number of friendly dates to take in this summer as Mount looks to find his feet – against the likes of Leeds, Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund – before opening their 2023-24 Premier League campaign at home to Wolves on August 14.