How to watch Maryland vs Georgetown NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Maryland Terrapins (1-0) will welcome the Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) to XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland, on Friday night.

Maryland comes into this matchup riding high after a convincing 22-point victory over Coppin State in its season opener. The Terrapins were dominant on both ends of the court, posting an 83-61 win in a game that showcased their depth and defensive discipline. Still, that result was expected against a lower-tier opponent — Friday’s clash with Georgetown should give a clearer picture of where this Maryland team truly stands.

Georgetown also kicked off its season on the right note with a 17-point triumph over Morgan State. However, the Hoyas’ outside shooting left much to be desired, connecting on just 4 of 26 attempts from beyond the arc. To stand a chance in College Park, Georgetown will need to find its shooting rhythm and deliver a more efficient performance from long range.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Maryland vs Georgetown NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Maryland vs Georgetown: Date and tip-off time

The Terrapins will face off against the Hoyas in an exciting NCAAM game on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT at XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland.

Date Friday, November 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT Venue XFINITY Center Location College Park, Maryland

How to watch Maryland vs Georgetown on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Maryland and Georgetown live on FS1 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Maryland vs Georgetown team news & key performers

Maryland Terrapins team news

Maryland, on the other hand, claimed a 34–29 advantage on the boards in its win over Coppin State while handing out 16 assists and committing 12 turnovers. Pharrel Payne led the charge with 21 points and six rebounds, and Darius Adams followed with 16 points and two assists.

The Terrapins came out firing, pouring in 47 points in the first half before easing off the throttle in the second, adding 36 more to close it out. Defensively, they held Coppin State to just 42.9% shooting and forced 20 turnovers, though they did give up 24 points in the paint. Maryland built a commanding 30-point lead at one stage and finished with 30 points inside the lane en route to a comfortable win.

Georgetown Hoyas team news

Georgetown edged out Morgan State on the glass, winning the rebounding battle 40–37, while dishing out 15 assists and turning the ball over just seven times. KJ Lewis paced the Hoyas with 14 points and five boards, and Malik Mack chipped in 11 points along with four assists.

Although Georgetown’s shooting touch wasn’t sharp in its season opener, the Hoyas compensated with solid defensive execution and control throughout the contest. They limited Morgan State to 39.7% shooting from the floor and forced 16 turnovers, rarely letting the game get close. The Hoyas did struggle at the foul line, however, missing 12 free throws. They built a lead as large as 29 points and dominated inside, tallying 38 points in the paint.