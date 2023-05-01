Commentator Martin Tyler sent ‘care with wording’ reminder after comment towards Son Heung-min during Tottenham’s clash at Liverpool

Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler has been reminded of the need to take “care with wording” following comments made about Tottenham’s Son Heung-min.

The 77-year-old was on duty for Spurs’ Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

There was plenty for him to discuss in that contest, with an epic encounter delivering seven goals and a 94th-minute winner from Reds forward Diogo Jota.

Son was on the scoresheet as Tottenham fought back from three goals down to level in stoppage-time, only to see a point snatched from their grasp 99 seconds later.

Amid the excitement, with Son being booked for pulling back Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo at one stage, Tyler courted controversy when suggesting that the South Korean’s actions were more akin to “martial arts”.

Said comment angered many of those watching on from afar, with Tyler criticised for making a perceived “racist” comment.

A spokesperson for Sky Sports has told The Mirror: “Martin Tyler has been reminded of need for care with his wording. No offence was intended.”

Tyler was forced to apologise for another comment he made during Wales’ 2022 World Cup play-off game with Ukraine last year. It was suggested that Heorhiy Bushchan needed to “soldier on” in said contest – with those words considered to be insensitive in nature during the ongoing war in Ukraine.