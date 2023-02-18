Martin Odegaard misses absolute SITTER for Arsenal as he fires wide with the whole goal to aim at from just yards out

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard missed a glorious chance to score a late winner for the Gunners against Villa Park on Saturday.

Arsenal away at Aston Villa in Premier League

Scores level at 2-2

Odegaard puts glorious chance wide

WHAT HAPPENED? Odegaard missed an absolute sitter for Arsenal at Aston Villa with the game level at 2-2 and a little over 10 minutes left to play. Eddie Nketiah found the captain in acres of space near the penalty spot but the Norwegian fired a low shot wide of Emi Martinez's post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Odegaard's miss looked like being costly for Arsenal but the Gunners went on to win thanks to two late strikes. An Emi Martinez own goal put Arsenal in front for the first time in the match, before Gabriel Martinelli stroked into an empty net to make it 4-2 with the goalkeeper stranded upfield after coming up for a corner.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL: The Gunners now have a week to prepare for their next game against Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, February 25.