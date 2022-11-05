Marsch sent half-time message to Leeds players about 'negative' fans at Elland Road before massive comeback

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch had a message for his team after they were booed at half-time of Saturday's 4-3 win over Bournemouth at Elland Road.

Supporters unhappy at half-time

Leeds were 2-1 down

Hit back to claim wild win

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds supporters booed their team off the pitch at half-time at Elland Road after seeing Bournemouth take a 2-1 lead. The hosts then went 3-1 down early in the second half but fought back to win 4-3 in a remarkable game. The jeers were replaced by huge cheers at the final whistle as Leeds moved into 12th place in the table. Marsch said after the game that he had told his players at the break to ignore the boos and focus on the task in hand.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The fans have the right to opinion and emotion. We all do. The sport requires that. My focus is entirely on making sure the group is strong," he told BBC Sport. "At half-time I said to them not to be phased by the negativity in the stadium and stay focused on the tactical aspect of what we are trying to bring, get into the game more and more and we will win. We did that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds put in a dismal showing in the opening 45 minutes and may feel fortunate they were only a goal down. The team did manage to turn things around in the second half to follow up last week's shock victory over Liverpool with another vital three points.

DID YOU KNOW? Leeds came back from a two-goal deficit at Elland Road to avoid defeat in the Premier League for the first time since November 2000, when they won 4-3 against Liverpool.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? The Whites are at Wolves in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and then take on Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.