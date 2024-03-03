Married to the Game: Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime documentary about footballers' wives & girlfriends

All details about Married to the Game, the latest documentary series from Amazon Prime Video...

In the glitzy world of professional football, the spotlight often extends beyond the pitch. While fans cheer for their favorite players, there's another captivating aspect that has intrigued audiences for years: the lives of footballers' wives and girlfriends (WAGs). Amazon Prime Video's latest documentary series, Married to the Game, delves into this glamorous and sometimes tumultuous world. From lavish lifestyles to behind-the-scenes drama, this show promises an intimate look at what it truly means to be part of the football elite.

What Is Married to the Game about?

"Married to the Game" is a gripping documentary series that lifts the veil on the lives of WAGs. Produced by Amazon Prime Video, the show offers an exclusive peek into the highs and lows of being romantically linked to football stars. Whether it's attending high-profile events, managing family life, or dealing with media scrutiny, these women navigate a unique path alongside their famous partners.

The WAG lifestyle is synonymous with luxury. From designer wardrobes to extravagant vacations, "Married to the Game" showcases the opulence that surrounds these women. Viewers can expect glimpses of red-carpet appearances, private jets, and jaw-dropping mansions.

Who are featured in Married to the Game?

Let’s delve into the details of the WAGs who are the cast members featured in “Married to the Game,”.

Sara Gundogan: Sara, the wife of Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gündoğan, is a 27-year-old Italian native. Taylor Ward: Taylor, soon-to-be-married to Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, has football in her blood as she is the daughter of former footballer Ashley Ward. Cat Harding: Cat, dating Arsenal midfielder Jorginho, is an aspiring singer of Irish descent. She gained recognition after competing on The Voice UK in 2020 under the stage name Cat Cavelli. At 32 years old, Cat balances motherhood with her professional aspirations, including starting her own styling business. Her son, Jax, adds another layer to her dynamic life. Sam Tarkowski: Sam, a fitness enthusiast, began a relationship with Everton defender James Tarkowski began while he played for Brentford in 2015. Ash Turner: Married to Matt Turner, who signed with Arsenal in 2022, Ash brings her cheerleading background from the National Football League (NFL).

Beyond the glamour, the series delves into the private moments. What happens when the cameras are off? How do WAGs handle the pressures of fame and public scrutiny? Expect candid interviews and emotional revelations as the show uncovers the real stories behind the headlines.

Love, jealousy, and loyalty—these relationships are far from ordinary. "Married to the Game" explores the dynamics between footballers and their partners - the series sheds light on the complexities of love in the limelight.

Being a WAG isn't all glitz; it comes with its share of challenges. Balancing personal aspirations, family life, and media attention requires resilience. "Married to the Game" captures the highs and lows of fame, revealing the strength and vulnerability of these women.

Where to Watch Married to the Game?

You can catch "Married to the Game" exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide. The series premiered on February 23, 2024, so head over to Amazon Prime to dive into the captivating lives of WAGs.

Region Streaming Worldwide Amazon Prime Video

Married to the Game Official Trailer

For a sneak peek, check out the official trailer on YouTube. Get ready for drama, glamour, and all the behind-the-scenes action!

