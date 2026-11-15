'It's more like a knockout match!' – Mark van Bommel issues passionate rallying cry ahead of Italy showdown

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Belgium head coach Mark van Bommel has described his side's crucial UEFA Nations League encounter against Italy as a high-pressure knockout match. Van Bommel stressed that victory is essential as the Red Devils fight for quarter-final qualification in Brussels.

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High stakes in Brussels for Van Bommel's men

Belgium return to home soil in Brussels to face Italy at the Koning Boudewijnstadion knowing that victory is essential to secure a top-two finish in UEFA Nations League Group 1. Mark van Bommel's side currently sit third in the standings following an inconsistent campaign, though they bounced back from a heavy defeat against France by securing a vital 2-1 win over Turkey.

With a fierce three-way tussle for quarter-final qualification reaching its climax, the Red Devils are gearing up for their biggest test yet.

Van Bommel's preparations have been slightly disrupted, having to manage without injured pair Leandro Trossard and Mike Penders.

Van Bommel demands elite mentality under pressure

Speaking ahead of the crunch fixture, Van Bommel emphasised that his squad must fully embrace the immense pressure, comparing the encounter directly to sudden-death tournament football.

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"Victory is all that matters. It's not a final, but this is about whether we advance to the next round or not; it's more like a knockout match," Van Bommel stated.

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Next matches BEL UEFA Nations League A 14:45 ITA

The Belgian manager believes that experiencing this level of intensity is invaluable for the squad's development ahead of future international tournaments.

Assessing Italy's rapid evolution under Mancini

Van Bommel also acknowledged the significant tactical transformation Italy have undergone under Roberto Mancini since the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign.

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"It's an interesting test to play under pressure, especially in view of major tournaments. We always prepare the same way, whether it's a final or not," Van Bommel noted.

Praising their upcoming opponents, he added: "It's a different Italy to the one we met in the opening match. They're more solid and have improved in a short time. You don't beat France by chance, and their victory didn't surprise me."

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Red Devils target quarter-final berth on home soil

As the group stage reaches its dramatic conclusion, Belgium know that securing maximum points against a resurgent Italian outfit is the only guarantee of advancing to the next round.

The tactical battle at the Koning Boudewijnstadion will test Van Bommel's setup to its absolute limits as they look to exploit home advantage.

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Belgium are fully focused on delivering a disciplined, statement victory in Brussels to book their place in the Nations League quarter-finals.