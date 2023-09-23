'We did a lot of work' - Marcus Rashford reveals secret training sessions with £72m Rasmus Hojlund as pair look to strike up partnership at Man Utd

Marcus Rashford has confessed to working with Rasmus Hojlund "without the staff knowing" in an effort to turn around Manchester United's poor form.

Rashford links up with Hojlund

Wants to get in tune with striker

Pair likely to be fielded together often

WHAT HAPPENED? With just two victories from their first five Premier League games, the Red Devils have had a terrible start to the new season. In the meantime, they suffered a tumultuous 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in their first Champions League group game on Wednesday. One of the few shining lights getting supporters through the tough period is the new £72 million signing Hojlund, who opened his account for United against Bayern in the week.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to MUTV, the England international said: "We spoke [with Hojlund]. We did a lot of work off the field, probably without the staff knowing. I want to understand his game and he wants to understand mine as quickly as possible.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford was one of United's shining lights last season, scoring 17 goals in the Premier League, and will hope to strike up a swift partnership with Hojlund as United look to climb the league table.

WHAT NEXT? The two players will be involved later today, September 23 against Burnley at Turf Moor in a late kick off.