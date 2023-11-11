Under-fire Marcus Rashford becomes youngest ever Man Utd player to reach Premier League milestone as Erik ten Hag keeps the faith

Marcus Rashford makes history after becoming the youngest ever Manchester United player to hit 250 appearances for the club.

Rashford named in starting XI vs Luton

Becomes youngest Red Devil to reach 250 league appearances

Ten Hag keeps faith with misfiring striker

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international was named in United's starting XI against Luton Town on Saturday afternoon by the Dutch manager, making him the youngest player in the club's history to clock 250 Premier League appearances. The 26-year-old forward beat club legend Ryan Giggs by 156 days to reach this milestone.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a scintillating 2022-23 season, where Rashford scored 32 goals across all competitions, he has hit a wall. The forward has scored just one goal in the Premier League this season and a red card in United's latest 4-3 defeat to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League last Wednesday further compounded his troubles.

Ten Hag admitted that "he's not in his best form", yet decided to pair him up with Rasmus Hojlund up front. The Dane has also struggled for goals in the Premier League this season and is yet to open his account for his new club.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Rashford will hope to break his eight-match barren run with a goal against Luton on Saturday at Old Trafford to fire United to the three points.