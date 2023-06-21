Marcus Rashford & Jude Bellingham link up with Top Boy star Micheal Ward at Louis Vuitton show in Paris

England stars Marcus Rashford & Jude Bellingham were spotted linking up with Top Boy star Micheal Ward at a Louis Vuitton show in Paris.

Bellingham & Rashford in Paris

Attended Luis Vitton fashion show

Teamed up with Micheal Ward

WHAT HAPPENED? After fulfilling their international commitments with England, Rashford and Bellingham flew to Paris to kick off their vacation. The English pair were spotted sharing a light moment with Top Boy actor Ward during the event.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: Ward exchanged greetings with the players and said: "We've got them back..."

THE GOSSIP: The three men were attending new men creative director Pharrell Williams' debut show for Luis Vuitton, and they all looked dapper. While Rashford was seen sporting a white shirt and green jacket with black trousers, Bellingham was more outrageous as he chose to turn up bare-bodied with a loosely hung suit and black trousers.

A host of Hollywood celebrities also graced the occasion, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Megan Thee Stallion and F1 legend Lewis Hamilton.

WHAT NEXT? Rashford and Bellingham are taking their time off from football after a busy campaign and will return to action in July with Manchester United and Real Madrid, respectively.