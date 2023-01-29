'I know many won't understand' - Newcastle's £40m man Gordon posts emotional farewell message to Everton fans after forcing transfer

Newcastle United's £40m signing Anthony Gordon has penned an emotional goodbye note to Everton fans after completing a January transfer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old joined the Magpies in a big-money move from Everton on Sunday, penning a long-term contract at St James' Park. However, the Englishman helped force his exit away from Merseyside as he failed to turn up to three training sessions – which has damaged his reputation among the Toffees faithful.

WHAT THEY SAID: Despite all the controversy surrounding his exit, Gordon has now shared a farewell letter on Twitter to Everton fans, having spent the first 10 years of his football career on their books.

“To Everton...I came to this club at the age of 11 and not only did it give me a place to play football but it gave me a second family," Gordon wrote. "This club has shaped me into the footballer and more importantly the person I am today, it has given me everything I could have asked for and more."

He continued: "There have been some difficult moments this year but I never took any of it personally; stick by the team because they need you. I love this club and always have from the day I joined but the time has come for me to leave. I know many won't understand but the next chapter awaits. I will always wish the best for this club and always be watching on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gordon played for Everton at academy level before breaking into the first team – and went on to feature 78 times for the Toffees in all competitions, scoring seven times and providing eight assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR GORDON? The winger could make his debut for Eddie Howe's men when they take on West Ham at home in the Premier League next Saturday.