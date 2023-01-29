WATCH: Gladbach star Manu Kone nutmegs pitch invader being chased by a steward!

Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone performed an impressive piece of skill on a pesky pitch invader during his team's clash against Hoffenheim.

Kone nutmegged an onrushing pitch invader

It was during a game against Hoffenheim

Gladbach won 4-1

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old embarrassed a pitch invader during a 4-1 victory against Hoffenheim, pulling off a smart nutmeg while a steward chased the culprit.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kone clearly has bags of talent, and Newcastle one of a few clubs watching him closely. For now, though, he's focused on helping Daniel Farke's Gladbach team secure a European spot this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR GLADBACH? After comfortably dispatching Hoffenheim 4-1 away from home, Monchengladbach are set to face bottom side Schalke next Saturday.