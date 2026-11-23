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Manchester United have been warned they must smash the £68m world-record fee for a left-back to prise Lewis Hall away from Newcastle United. Although the Red Devils remain determined to reinforce their defence after missing out in the summer, St James' Park chiefs have made it clear they will not let their star full-back leave cheaply.

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United face huge fee hurdle

As reported by TEAMtalk, United are weighing up an ambitious move for Hall despite the Newcastle defender signing a new contract last summer. Old Trafford recruiters are keen to revisit their interest after failing to land Hall, Alejandro Balde and Rayan Ait-Nouri during their previous search for a specialist left-back. However, any fresh approach will require an unprecedented outlay to surpass the £68m Bayern Munich paid for Lucas Hernandez.

Former CEO predicts record fee

Hall's rapid rise has convinced former Premier League club CEO Keith Wyness that only a historic bid will tempt Newcastle into a sale.

Speaking to Football Insider, Wyness said: "Well, the record for somebody in that position is just over £60m. So £100m could be a stretch. There's no doubt he is a talent. And the Newcastle fans will tell you he's been outstanding for a long time now, and he's really got all the signs of a real talent.

"I think you could get as high as £80m is where I think it could go to. And that's purely because of the position that he's in. But then again, every position is becoming more and more sought after. He's at the perfect age as well."

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Newcastle reject any winter exit

Aside from a brief blip against Arsenal, Hall's recent form for England and his club has strengthened Newcastle's resolve against letting him leave in January.

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Outlining the club's stance in the report, Graeme Bailey wrote: "Newcastle's position is unequivocal. The Magpies have no intention of allowing Hall to leave midway through the season and insist the defender is not for sale.

"Indeed, sources indicate that Newcastle have not placed a formal price tag on the full-back, such is his importance to manager Matthias Jaissle's plans and their long-term ambitions.

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"However, there is an acceptance that, in theory, it would take a left-back world-record transfer fee to even begin considering his departure.

"That would mean a figure approaching £70million, underlining just how highly Newcastle value the former Chelsea youngster."

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Summer transfer battle looms ahead

With Newcastle refusing to entertain mid-season offers, United must look elsewhere in January or wait until next summer to test their resolve. Hall will remain central to Matthias Jaissle's plans as he looks to maintain his impressive club and international momentum. Should United return with a record-breaking bid in 2027, Newcastle will hold all the cards in negotiations.