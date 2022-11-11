Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Lineups and LIVE updates

United seek revenge against Villa in the Carabao Cup

Manchester United would be looking to avenge their recent league loss to Aston Villa when they host them in their first game of the current campaign's Carabao Cup.

Erik ten Hag's men have improved in recent times and were 9 games unbeaten in all competitions before their loss to Aston Villa last Sunday. They would be hoping to go into the World Cup break on top form and looking to go all the way through to the end to win the Carabao Cup for the first time since 2017.

Aston Villa however will pose a challenge to the Red Devils, as was seen over the weekend. Under new manager Unai Emery they seem to be having a rebirth, looking like a completely different side to the one under former boss Steven Gerrard's supervision.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa predicted lineups

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): Dubravka; Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Malacia; Fred, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Aston Villa XI (4-3-3): Olsen; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; Kamara, McGinn, Ramsey; Bailey, Watkins, Buendia

Manchester United vs Aston Villa LIVE updates

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

Manchester United will next take on 7th-placed Fulham away from home on 13th November in their final game before the World Cup break. They will return to action with a home fixture against bottom-placed Nottingham Forest in the league on 27th December, followed by a trip to Wolves 4 days later.